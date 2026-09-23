What Matters Most to Wisconsin’s 50-Plus Voters This Election?

As Election Day approaches, many Wisconsin voters age 50 and older are focused on issues that impact their financial security, health and quality of life. AARP Wisconsin State Director Raj Shukla is sharing insight into the concerns he’s hearing from older adults across the state, including retirement readiness, strengthening Social Security and the challenges facing those who are delaying retirement.

The nonpartisan discussion also explores why candidates should pay attention to the priorities of older voters and how these issues could shape conversations leading up to the election. AARP does not endorse candidates, but it works to ensure voters have the information they need to make informed decisions at the ballot box.

For voting resources and information on issues important to older Wisconsinites, visit AARP Wisconsin’s voter resource center.