Franchise ownership is an efficient way to diversify your income, or replace your job if you’d rather work only for yourself. Some are full-time, some are absentee! Many cost less than you think Meg Schmitz joins us to talk about what it takes to be your own boss. She is business mentor, coach, and consultant who focuses on franchising, she works with candidates much like an executive recruiter where she'll drill down on skills, interests, time and money, and work together to research options that are best suited to your capabilities, as well as short and long term personal and financial goals.

Consultations with Meg are FREE! If you want to learn more text her at 847-302-2601 and mention the Morning Blend.

Franchise Consulting Company | Meg Schmitz

