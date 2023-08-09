What Is Person-Centered Memory Care and Why It Does It Matter

Executive Director Dan Budreck and Active Life Manager Michele Grall join us from The Waters of Pewaukee Senior Living. The Waters of Pewaukee, opened in April of 2023 and is the 13th Community offering the full continuum of senior living options and services, ranging from Independent Living to Assisted Living to Memory Care. The Waters offers the unique business model of Independent Living Cottages, along with the opportunity to move over into the Main Community building as needs change or remain in a cottage with supportive in home care services through our professional partnerships.

It is known for offering a lifestyle that blends the warmth of genuine hospitality, elegantly comfortable surroundings and the energy that comes from feeling connected with fellow residents and staff members alike. At The Waters, residents are living a good life of comfortable independence, an active lifestyle, a fun and tasteful experience and a person-centered continuum of care and service. Plus, The Waters is pet-friendly and even offers an on-site Pet Park!

The Waters of Pewaukee Senior Living is hosting its Grand Opening on Thursday, September 21, 2023!

Be among the first to call 262-333-1883 today if you’d like to attend or take a tour, and mention that you saw The Waters Senior Living on the Morning Blend and you will be invited to an exclusive “Blend & Brunch” experience at The Waters of Pewaukee and be treated to a fun culinary experience!