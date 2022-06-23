Watch Now
What is Pain Management?

Pain Physicians of Wisconsin
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 11:24:40-04

Pain Physicians of Wisconsin help their patients live their healthiest lives possible by easing pain symptoms and restoring function and movement. Their pain management physicians are anesthesiologists, interventional radiologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation specialists. They're the most advanced non-surgical pain treatment centre.

The chain of specialized medical centres is dedicated to minimally invasive treatment of chronic pain. Trusted by over 60,000 patients, they are the pioneers in providing non-surgical pain treatment services. Dr. Mark Aasen is board certified in pain management and anesthesiology; he joins us to discuss treatment options. Treatment for all major chronic pain conditions like back pain, slipped disc, sciatic pain, knee pain, joint pains, arthritis, neuralgic pain, headaches and migraines is provided at their centres.

For more information, please visit www.ppwhealth.com or call 262-297-PAIN

