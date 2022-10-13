What is Fairtrade?

What is fair trade? Margaret Mittelstadt with Outpost Natural Foods Co-op talks about how it is a movement to support farmers and laborers in achieving better trade conditions around the world. This ensures farmers, laborers and artisans receive fair wages, market prices and fair-trade conditions for the goods they produce features a growing range of products, including some of what we have here today and celebrates fair, ethical global trade.

Join them for a Fairtrade mural unveiling and celebration of not only Fairtrade but also the Bay View store location’s remodel on October 22 from 11 am – 2 pm. They'll have samples including a Fairtrade wine and cheese sampling, teas, chocolates a prize drawing, specials on fairtrade products and more. All of their other locations will also be offering Fairtrade samples and specials as well!

Visit the website www.outpost.coop and click on the ‘events’ page to learn more

