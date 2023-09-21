What Illnesses to Look for This Back to School Season

While washing your hands, sanitizing, and all the other health precautions we know and love certainly are effective, there are still so many ways that germs are able to get around. With kids coming together for the first time since spring and the cold weather in the air, it's harder to fight the sicknesses that are all around us.

Dr. Emily Volk, President of the College of American Pathologists, is here to discuss the new "triple threat" kids will be facing at school. COVID, RSV, and the flu are expected to make a comeback as summer comes to an end. However, these illnesses can get anyone, not just children, so it's important to stay up to date on medicines, shots, and any other safety measure you feel you need to take to stay happy and healthy.