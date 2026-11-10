What If Juliet Got to Rewrite Her Story?

What if Juliet’s story didn’t end with Romeo? Whitefish Bay High School Theater is putting a fresh spin on the classic character with a pilot production of & Juliet: High School Edition.

Selected by Music Theatre International for this special opportunity, students have worked to bring the not-yet-released production to life with colorful scenic design, lighting, costumes and pop hits spanning more than three decades. Director Amber Kind-Keppel and student performer Maribelle Cushman, who plays Juliet, share what makes this production special and how its themes of second chances and choosing your own destiny connect with today’s audiences.

Find performance details and ticket information at WFBHS Theater.