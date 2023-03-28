What Has Molly Fay Been Up To?

Talk show host of The Morning Blend, Molly Fay, gives an update on how's she's doing. Molly is currently recovering from shoulder surgery and going through physical therapy. She has been enjoying different foods, family and coloring! Molly also gives tips for helping a friend who's sick, grieving or has had surgery. Join us today to watch what surprise she gives Tiffany and Ryan!
Posted at 11:40 AM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 12:40:57-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.