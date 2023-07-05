Myasthenia Gravis (MG) is a rare chronic autoantibody condition of the nervous system that affects muscle strength and makes everyday activities challenging. Joining us today is Dr. Nicholas Silvestri and patient advocacy specialist, Meridith O'Connor. Dr. Silvestri will explain what the symptoms, how it impacts a patient's quality of life, and why it's important to build awareness. Meridith offers a more personal experience about her diagnosis journey, living with MG, and how we can empower those who have the disease to have open conversations about their condition and the challenges they face each day. For more information, visit online at Imagine My MG.
What Everyone Should Know About Myasthenia Gravis
The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson
Posted at 10:53 AM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 11:53:54-04
