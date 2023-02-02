Research Psychologist, Dr. Frieda Birnbaum, is with us today to share what your favorite Valentine's Day treat might say about your personality. From dark chocolate to rocky road, and even something for those who do not prefer chocolate, Birnbaum tells us how it could relate to a person's love life, passion, care and happiness.
What Does Your Favorite Chocolate Say About You?
How Chocolate Choices Say Something About Your Personality
Posted at 11:59 AM, Feb 02, 2023
