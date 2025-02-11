What Does the Open Enrollment Period Mean for You?

The 2025 Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) ended back in December. And now we’re in the Open Enrollment Period (OEP). This is the period of time, that many seniors may not know about.

If a senior decided to keep the same Medicare Advantage plan they had in 2024 or signed up for a new one during the 2025 AEP, and now find that their plan does not meet his/her needs.

Joining us to discuss options is JJ Kravit. JJ is vice-president at FHK Insurance Services, a local, 3rd & 4th generation family-owned, insurance agency, specializing in Medicare insurance

Call FHK at 414-228-7555 or check out their website at FHKInsurance.com