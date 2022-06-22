What Does It Take To Get a Business Loan Approved?

Having capital is the lifeblood of any business, and the cause for anxiety by many business owners. Getting a loan through a bank is often the answer. Tom Meyer, Senior Vice President of Centrust Bank is here today to talk to us about what we should know about the factors going into a business loan. Centrust Bank is a national bank specializing in small business, serving customers in the Midwest with their commercial lending needs.
Posted at 10:40 AM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 11:40:11-04
