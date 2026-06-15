What Do You Do When Cortisone or Injections Don’t Work For Pain Relief?

Laura spent decades on her feet as a mail carrier, but ongoing knee pain eventually made stairs, walking, sleeping, and daily life difficult. After x-rays, inserts, and a cortisone injection failed to bring relief, she turned to Stacey Roberts at New You Health and Wellness.

Using New You’s Pain Free Formula, which combines SoftWave therapy, manual work, supportive taping, and smarter movement strategies, Laura began feeling better after her first session. Within weeks, she was walking more comfortably, sleeping without knee pain, mowing her lawn, and getting back to life.

New You is offering a $47 trial, 70% off, to help determine whether you are a good candidate for therapy.

Call 414-299-8121 to schedule your trial and see if New You Health and Wellness can help you find relief.