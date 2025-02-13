What do Probiotics have to do with your skin?

Probiotics, known for their benefits in gut health, can also support skin health by balancing the skin’s microbiome and reducing inflammation caused by environmental stressors, age, and sun damage. Merle Norman’s Skin-Telligent system uses probiotics to protect against these stressors while replenishing the skin's moisture barrier, leaving it rejuvenated. The system includes a gentle exfoliating cleanser, a toner with probiotics and hydrating ingredients, an anti-aging moisturizer, and a probiotic eye gel to reduce puffiness and redness around the eyes.

