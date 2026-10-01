What a Simple Phone Call Can Do for You

After an unexpected career loss, Sean Pieri, Author of 52 Thursdays, felt haunted by the sense of failure. However, this uncertainty helped him to reconnect with friends, mentors, and former colleagues through a year long experiment. Peiri made it a point to call someone from his past every Thursday. He joins us to talk about what these simple phone calls helped him to achieve.

Pieri's book highlights the importance of connection and how other people's stories can change your perspective on life. It also addresses how to prevent your career from becoming your entire identity.

For more information on the book, visit seanpieri.com.