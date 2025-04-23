Wellness Wednesday: How Emsella is Changing the Game for Women’s Wellness

In the studio with us today is Dr. Danish Siddiqui, a Board-Certified OB/GYN and CEO of RemedyNow Health and Aesthetics, here to discuss pelvic floor health in women. From bladder leaks to decreased sensation, these symptoms aren’t just part of getting older—they’re signs your body is asking for support. Here to assist with this problem is Emsella, a non-invasive, FDA-cleared treatment that uses powerful technology to strengthen your pelvic floor—all while you’re fully clothed.

Special Offer: $300 OFF Emsella for 6 Treatments – Pelvic Floor Strengthening when you mention The Morning Blend!

Event: Beauty & Wellness Open House

Where: 7001 South Howell Avenue, Suite 100, Oak Creek, Wisconsin

For more information visit RemedyNow Health & Aesthetics