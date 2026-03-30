Welcome in Spring With Brand New Shoes!

Spring is finally here, that means getting brand new shoes to go outside to enjoy it! From clogs, sandals and everything in between, Dansko and Stan’s shops bring quality shoe brands to Milwaukee. Dansko is woman-founded, woman-led, and always woman-celebrated! Over the decades, Dansko came to stand for more than comfort, they are a symbol for the kind of women wearing them. Women who do all-the-things, dream big, and dare to get a little dirty!

Celebrate Dansko’s In-Store April 23 - 26th. For more information, visit Stansshoes.com.