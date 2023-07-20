Welcome back! It’s the 36th year anniversary of the Bristol Renaissance Faire

Only seven weekends remain for the Bristol Renaissance Faire so make sure to stop by and enjoy the weekend fun! Today we are joined by Rem Valiant, also known as his character, Antony Greenwood to discuss what he does at the Bristol Renaissance Faire and dive into his day in the life at Bristol. Antony also shares insight to RenQuest™, which is a live action role playing game full of thoughtful and fun puzzles, adventures throughout the city and interactions with a wide variety of characters at Bristol. The special theme of this weekend is Marketplace Weekend where you can get two tickets to return if you spend $250 at the Faire’s Village Marketplace. Get your tickets online at Renfair or visit a participating Menards for discounted prices!