Welcome A Furry Friend Into Your Home

There is no one more thankful than a newly adopted pet! Jen Smieja and and Michelle Milford of the Humane Animal Welfare Society explain why it's a good time to adopt with HAWS November Adoption Special! Leading up to Thanksgiving, the adoption fee for all pets at HAWS ages 6 months and older will be 50% off. You'll be grateful for the warmth, comfort and love from your new best friend when the snow begins to fall! Adopt 4 paws from HAWS!

Find out how you can adopt today by visiting

HAWSpets.org/adopt

Also starting December 1st— The facility will re-open for walk-in viewing!