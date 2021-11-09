Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Welcome A Furry Friend Into Your Home

from HAWS
Posted at 10:46 AM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 11:46:47-05

There is no one more thankful than a newly adopted pet! Jen Smieja and and Michelle Milford of the Humane Animal Welfare Society explain why it's a good time to adopt with HAWS November Adoption Special! Leading up to Thanksgiving, the adoption fee for all pets at HAWS ages 6 months and older will be 50% off. You'll be grateful for the warmth, comfort and love from your new best friend when the snow begins to fall! Adopt 4 paws from HAWS!

Find out how you can adopt today by visiting
HAWSpets.org/adopt

Also starting December 1st— The facility will re-open for walk-in viewing!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019