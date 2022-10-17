Weight Loss Injection to Slow Down Your Hunger

Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss and MediSpa is introducing Semaglutide, a new FDA approved Weight Loss Injection, sold under the brand name Wegovy. It is a weekly weight loss injection that works with your GLP-1 hormone, which plays a role in your appetite and digestion. It will essentially slow down the digestion of food in your stomach so that it will turn off your "hunger" trigger. You will feel full, which will lower your appetite and in turn, you lose weight. Angie Schaefer, clinic manager, joins us to talk about this injection.

