Weight Loss: An Effective Way To Shed Pounds

Most likely you have heard about these newer weekly weight loss injections. Everyone is talking about them. Angie Schaefer from Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss is back to tell us all about their effective weight loss options! Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro… just to name a few. You hear and see them everywhere because THEY WORK. They are a great way to build better eating habits with a significant decrease in appetite and cravings are gone! The injections are to help cut out poor eating and dietary habits. Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss is there to support you throughout you're journey. Their program is customized for each individual person and includes the education behind foods and the way people should be eating for weight loss. Essentially, the education and information is completely tailored to each person’s individual lifestyle, schedule and the foods they like.

Semaglutide was the first ingredient FDA Approved for weight loss, sold under the brand name Ozempic or Wagovy. It has been introduced as a “Game Changer” for weight loss. It is a weekly weight loss injection that works with your GLP-1 hormone, which plays a role in your appetite and digestion. Also announcing, Tirzepatide! It's another injection coming into the weight loss world with huge success.

If injections are not for you, they have other options that will fit your needs, such as other prescription medication. They also have a HCG Weight Loss Program which is more of a clean start, kick start program. It uses a natural hormone along with a certain dietary plan to boost one's metabolism. The expected weight loss is 0.5 to 1lb per day!

