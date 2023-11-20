Weekly Flavor Forecast with Crumbl! Week of November 20-25

Cozy fall vibes only with this week's lineup! November 20 - 25
PUMPKIN PIE
A buttery pie cookie with spiced pumpkin pie filling finished with a dollop of whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon.
CRANBERRY CRUMB CAKE (NEW)
A cranberry sugar cookie topped with a smooth citrus glaze and a crumbly cranberry streusel.
CARAMEL PRALINE (NEW)
A brown sugar cookie covered with a smooth buttery caramel topping and sprinkled with crunchy pecans.
RED VELVET WHITE CHIP
A dark red velvet cookie loaded with gooey white chips.
MAPLE CINNAMON ROLL
A vanilla sugar cookie topped with cinnamon roll filling and swirled with a rich maple frosting.
MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP
The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.
Special offers:
Monday, November 20th - Wednesday, November 22nd
○ Customers will receive a free Cover Your Cookies game with the purchase of a 12-Pack
Friday, November 24 - Saturday, November 25
○ Purchase (4) $20 gift cards, get a 5th one free
○ Applicable to PHYSICAL GIFT CARDS ONLY
○ Available while supplies last
Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in
· Brookfield
· Delafield
· Germantown-Menomonee Falls
· Grafton
· Greendale
· The North Shore (at Bayshore)
· Oak Creek
· Pleasant Prairie
For more information on this week’s lineup or to order cookies online, visit Crumbl.com or download the Crumbl Cookies app!