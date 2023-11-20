Weekly Flavor Forecast with Crumbl! Week of November 20-25

Cozy fall vibes only with this week's lineup! November 20 - 25

PUMPKIN PIE

A buttery pie cookie with spiced pumpkin pie filling finished with a dollop of whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon.

CRANBERRY CRUMB CAKE (NEW)

A cranberry sugar cookie topped with a smooth citrus glaze and a crumbly cranberry streusel.

CARAMEL PRALINE (NEW)

A brown sugar cookie covered with a smooth buttery caramel topping and sprinkled with crunchy pecans.

RED VELVET WHITE CHIP

A dark red velvet cookie loaded with gooey white chips.

MAPLE CINNAMON ROLL

A vanilla sugar cookie topped with cinnamon roll filling and swirled with a rich maple frosting.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP

The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Special offers:

Monday, November 20th - Wednesday, November 22nd

○ Customers will receive a free Cover Your Cookies game with the purchase of a 12-Pack

Friday, November 24 - Saturday, November 25

○ Purchase (4) $20 gift cards, get a 5th one free

○ Applicable to PHYSICAL GIFT CARDS ONLY

○ Available while supplies last

Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in

· Brookfield

· Delafield

· Germantown-Menomonee Falls

· Grafton

· Greendale

· The North Shore (at Bayshore)

· Oak Creek

· Pleasant Prairie

For more information on this week’s lineup or to order cookies online, visit Crumbl.com or download the Crumbl Cookies app!

