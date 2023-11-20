Watch Now
Weekly Flavor Forecast with Crumbl! Week of November 20-25

Crumbl Cookies
Cozy fall vibes only with this week's lineup! November 20 - 25 PUMPKIN PIE A buttery pie cookie with spiced pumpkin pie filling finished with a dollop of whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon. CRANBERRY CRUMB CAKE (NEW) A cranberry sugar cookie topped with a smooth citrus glaze and a crumbly cranberry streusel. CARAMEL PRALINE (NEW) A brown sugar cookie covered with a smooth buttery caramel topping and sprinkled with crunchy pecans. RED VELVET WHITE CHIP A dark red velvet cookie loaded with gooey white chips. MAPLE CINNAMON ROLL A vanilla sugar cookie topped with cinnamon roll filling and swirled with a rich maple frosting. MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips. Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in · Brookfield · Delafield · Germantown-Menomonee Falls · Grafton · Greendale · The North Shore (at Bayshore) · Oak Creek · Pleasant Prairie For more information on this week’s lineup or to order cookies online, visit Crumbl.com or download the Crumbl Cookies app!
Posted at 12:36 PM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 13:36:32-05

Special offers:
Monday, November 20th - Wednesday, November 22nd
○ Customers will receive a free Cover Your Cookies game with the purchase of a 12-Pack
Friday, November 24 - Saturday, November 25
○ Purchase (4) $20 gift cards, get a 5th one free
○ Applicable to PHYSICAL GIFT CARDS ONLY
○ Available while supplies last

