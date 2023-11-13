Weekly Flavor Forecast with Crumbl Cookies! Week of November 13-18!

It's the Crumbl Cookies weekly flavor forecast for the week of November 13-18! The perfect lineup!

PEACH PIE (NEW)

A buttery pie crust topped with a silky peach pie filling and crumbly cookie pieces.

PEANUT BUTTER CUP

A classic peanut butter cookie topped with a pool of melted peanut butter chips and sprinkled with chopped peanut butter cups.

CHURRO

A warm cinnamon cookie topped with a swirl of smooth cinnamon buttercream and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CHIP

A chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chunks, creamy white chips, and thick milk chocolate chips.

MYSTERY COOKIE

Is it one of your favorites, or something you haven’t tried yet? Check the Crumbl App to see what cookie your local store is offering!

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK

Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in

· Brookfield

· Delafield

· Germantown-Menomonee Falls

· Grafton

· Greendale

· The North Shore (at Bayshore)

· Oak Creek

· Pleasant Prairie

