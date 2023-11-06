Weekly Flavor Forecast with Crumbl Cookies!

Here is the Crumbl Cookies flavor forecast of the week - 6 delicious flavors for the week of November 6th!
CHOCOLATE SWISS ROLL (NEW)
A warm chocolate cookie topped with chocolate glaze and a delightful swirl of marshmallow frosting.
SALTED CARAMEL CHEESECAKE
A graham cracker cookie topped with cheesecake frosting, caramel, and sea salt.
CONFETTI CAKE
A burst of confetti sprinkles in a sugar cookie, topped with pink vanilla cream cheese frosting.
CHOCOLATE COOKIES & CREAM
A chocolate cookie packed with cookies & cream pieces, then studded with creamy white chips.
BOSTON CREAM PIE
A buttery pie cookie topped with tasty vanilla pastry cream and a rich chocolate ganache.
MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP
The classic—you can't go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.
