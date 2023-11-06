Weekly Flavor Forecast with Crumbl Cookies!

Here is the Crumbl Cookies flavor forecast of the week - 6 delicious flavors for the week of November 6th!

CHOCOLATE SWISS ROLL (NEW)

A warm chocolate cookie topped with chocolate glaze and a delightful swirl of marshmallow frosting.

SALTED CARAMEL CHEESECAKE

A graham cracker cookie topped with cheesecake frosting, caramel, and sea salt.

CONFETTI CAKE

A burst of confetti sprinkles in a sugar cookie, topped with pink vanilla cream cheese frosting.

CHOCOLATE COOKIES & CREAM

A chocolate cookie packed with cookies & cream pieces, then studded with creamy white chips.

BOSTON CREAM PIE

A buttery pie cookie topped with tasty vanilla pastry cream and a rich chocolate ganache.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP

The classic—you can't go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in

· Brookfield

· Delafield

· Germantown-Menomonee Falls

· Grafton

· Greendale

· The North Shore (at Bayshore)

· Oak Creek

· Pleasant Prairie

For more information on this week’s lineup or to order cookies online, visit Crumbl.com or download the Crumbl Cookies app!