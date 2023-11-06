Watch Now
Weekly Flavor Forecast with Crumbl Cookies!

Posted at 11:32 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 12:32:35-05

Here is the Crumbl Cookies flavor forecast of the week - 6 delicious flavors for the week of November 6th!

CHOCOLATE SWISS ROLL (NEW)
A warm chocolate cookie topped with chocolate glaze and a delightful swirl of marshmallow frosting.

SALTED CARAMEL CHEESECAKE
A graham cracker cookie topped with cheesecake frosting, caramel, and sea salt.

CONFETTI CAKE
A burst of confetti sprinkles in a sugar cookie, topped with pink vanilla cream cheese frosting.

CHOCOLATE COOKIES & CREAM
A chocolate cookie packed with cookies & cream pieces, then studded with creamy white chips.

BOSTON CREAM PIE
A buttery pie cookie topped with tasty vanilla pastry cream and a rich chocolate ganache.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP
The classic—you can't go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in
· Brookfield
· Delafield
· Germantown-Menomonee Falls
· Grafton
· Greendale
· The North Shore (at Bayshore)
· Oak Creek
· Pleasant Prairie

For more information on this week’s lineup or to order cookies online, visit Crumbl.com or download the Crumbl Cookies app!

