Weddings at The Ingleside Hotel 2025

Still looking for a venue? The Ingleside offers a easy and elegant wedding experience! They provide food & beverage, tables & chairs, linens, and you can have your ceremony & reception, rehearsal dinner & hotel all in one place! They can even help you find your DJ and order décor for you. The Ingleside features both indoor and outdoor ceremony options, flexible time-lines, customizable menus and bar packages and they have a reception space for small weddings of 30, or large weddings up to 500 and often have availability for weddings even just a few months out. The Ingleside is offering a complimentary 2-night stay for your wedding weekend in their governor suite! Check in right before your rehearsal & rehearsal dinner, and don't leave until the morning after your wedding! The governor suite has a nice living area and balcony so you can use it as an extra space for getting ready or just chilling out before the walk down the aisle!

Contact Hannah at 262-970-5412 to schedule a tour of The Ingleside Hotel.

