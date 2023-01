Planning a wedding or know someone that is? Vital Image Wedding Studios offers wedding photography, videography, DJ, coordinating, and planning. Valery Fenninger and Stephanie Endlich join us to talk about the services they offer.

The first 15 couples that book by January 15th get 15% off their first package

Visit Vital Image at the Wonderful of Weddings Show, Booth 351. For additional information on our services & pricing,

visit the website vitalimage.com or call 262-292-9000