Wedding Etiquette

A lot of time, money, and effort goes into planning a wedding. Career and Professional Development Expert and Etiquette Expert, Laura Kestner-Rickets joins us to share ideas on how couples and their families can split wedding costs and ways guests can be cooperative to avoid causing any unneeded stress on the wedding couple or planner.
Posted at 11:28 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 12:28:45-05
