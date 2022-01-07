Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Wedding Ballroom Venues

Four Points Milwaukee Airport & Best Western Plus
Posted at 11:28 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 12:28:38-05

Interested in finding a ballroom venue for your wedding reception? Isabel Hernandez with Four Points Milwaukee Airport and Sunshine Leith with Best Western Plus joins us to share the appeal of a ballroom for wedding receptions and the features both hotels have to offer for the bride and groom to-be as well as the wedding party.

When you schedule a site tour, mention that you saw them on the Morning Blend and if you book your event they will add a complimentary Champagne Toast for all your guests!

To book your event or schedule your site tour at the Four Points Milwaukee Airport please reach out to Isabel Hernandez at 414-481-2400 ext 469 or to contact Sunshine for Best Western Plus call 414-831-3657

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019