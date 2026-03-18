Weatherproof Family Fun for Spring Break

With spring break on the horizon, decide if they are going on a trip, or are they staying home. The Kalahari has the best of both worlds, offering guests a break from the weather, without the hours of travel. With its massive indoor water-park, restaurants, and more, vacations at the Kalahari are fun for all ages! Activities are totally weather-proof, which means no plans are ruined and no precious vacation days get wasted.

To learn more. visit Wisconsin Location | Kalahari Resorts | Kalahari Resorts & Conventions