During National Hospice & Palliative Care Month, St. Camillus Home Health & Hospice is helping families better understand when and how hospice can provide support.

Hospice care can come to wherever someone calls home, including a private residence, assisted living community or St. Camillus apartment. An interdisciplinary team provides individualized care focused on comfort and symptom management, along with emotional and spiritual support.

St. Camillus also offers music therapy, pet visits, massage and special legacy experiences, while families can receive bereavement support for up to 13 months.

The message for families is simple: you don’t have to wait for a crisis to start asking questions about hospice.

Learn more at St. Camillus or call 414-258-2418.