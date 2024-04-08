We Are Messengers Releases New Album

Lead Vocalist for We Are Messengers, Darren Mulligan, talks about the band's highly anticipated 4th album. We Are Messengers expresses gratitude for life’s simple pleasures on Where The Joy Is, the band’s highly anticipated fourth studio album, releasing April 5, 2024. The effort boasts 10 pristine, arena-ready pop selections co-written by frontman Darren Mulligan and includes the title track, “Where The Joy Is,” lead track “God Be The Glory” and faith-affirming “A Thousand Times,” plus collaborations with Ben Fuller and Blanca. Serving up a massive dose of atmospheric rock, “Where The Joy Is” finds the group abiding in God’s presence — where real joy exists — and reminding listeners true contentment isn’t dependent on our circumstances. Ahead of the highly anticipated LP, the award-winning group launched their next musical era with the 40- city “Where The Joy Is Tour,” the biggest headlining trek of their career.