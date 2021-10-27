Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

We Are Honoring Veterans!

WPS Health Solutions
Posted at 10:46 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 11:46:24-04

For the past 10 days we've asked you to share photos of your favorite Veteran as part of our "Salute to Veterans" with WPS Health Solutions. Today we share some of your photos! Viewers are saluting their mothers, fathers, brothers and more. We want to see your photos. The photos will run as part of a series of commercials thanking veterans for their service around Veterans Day.
Go Here to upload your photo.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019