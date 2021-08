Many people are investing in their closets like never before! Luxury isn’t just having a moment; it’s becoming the new normal. If you’re looking to shop luxurious brands all in one place, eBay is the spot for you. Tirath Kamdar is the Senior Director and General Manager of Luxury on eBay’s Verticals Leadership Team, and he’s here to share tips on how to shop luxury online with confidence.

Checkout ebay.com/handbags, ebay.com/luxurywatches, and ebay.com/buyauthentic for more information!