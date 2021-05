Many people do yoga to relax the mind and body, but others use yoga as a secret to survival and optimal health! Joining us today are two Kenosha women from The Health Interrupted Podcast, Co-Host Laura Kaeppeler and Guest Joya Santarelli. Laura and Joya discuss the benefits of yoga and share ways to overcome your own health interruption!

To listen to The Health Interrupted Podcast, you can visit www.healthinterruptedpodcast.com.