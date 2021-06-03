Watch
Ways to Life Proof Your Lashes

Find the Perfect Lash Products from Merle Norman
Posted at 10:19 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 11:19:27-04

June is a month full of celebrations, meaning that you’ll need the perfect mascara that will last through all those tears of joy! Vicki Bressler is here from Merle Norman, and she will share some great tips to life proof your lashes.

Each Merle Norman mascara has a unique wand which is as important as the formula for achieving the desired results. You can safely try any of Merle Norman’s formulas with the disposable wands in studio! There are locations in Brookfield, Hales Corners, Oconomowoc, and West Bend.

