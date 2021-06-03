Ways to Life Proof Your Lashes

June is a month full of celebrations, meaning that you’ll need the perfect mascara that will last through all those tears of joy! Vicki Bressler is here from Merle Norman, and she will share some great tips to life proof your lashes.

Each Merle Norman mascara has a unique wand which is as important as the formula for achieving the desired results. You can safely try any of Merle Norman’s formulas with the disposable wands in studio! There are locations in Brookfield, Hales Corners, Oconomowoc, and West Bend.