Ways to Have Proper Mask Etiquette

While the mask mandate has been lifted in Milwaukee, some people are not ready for this next step. This may cause some concern about feeling bullied or engaging in heated conversations. Etiquette Expert Camille Monk joins us today and she will share some tips to navigate this transition, whether you choose to wear a mask or not.
Posted at 10:17 AM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 11:17:40-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.