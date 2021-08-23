Watch
Ways to Empower Diverse Professionals

With Amazon
Posted at 10:07 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 11:07:31-04

This unprecedented year has sparked various changes in the workplace. The national awakening on the importance of diverse and inclusive workplaces has grown exponentially! Global Leader of Amazon Diversity External Conferences, Erin Dowell, joins us to discuss what employers and employees should be thinking about when it comes to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Erin will also share details about a free and virtual career enrichment event kicking off this week!

For more information, go to AmazonRepresents.com.

