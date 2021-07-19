Watch
Ways to Calm Breathing and Sleeping Anxiety

With ADVENT
Posted at 10:17 AM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 11:17:09-04

Many people experience anxiety at some point in their lives. There can be many different causes, but did you know that breathing can be at the root behind it? This was the exact case for Jodi, who turned to ADVENT for help. Jodi is here to share her story and she’s joined by ADVENT Founder and CEO, Dr. Madan Kandula, to share more information about the inter-relationship of breathing, sleep, and anxiety.

You can schedule an appointment in 60 seconds by logging onto adventknows.com. Most insurances are accepted, and no referral is required. You can also visit any of the Milwaukee-area locations in Wauwatosa, Mequon, Oconomowoc, Oak Creek, and Pleasant Prairie.

