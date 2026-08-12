Ways to Be Present for Your Family, Even After You’re Not

With preparation and guidance, you can be there for your loved ones even when you're gone. Your favorite Hildebrand Lawers, Kirsten Hildevrand and Matthew Kaplan, are back to have the "end of life" conversation. Join Tiff as we explore the essentials of estate planning and end-of-life preparation, including wills, trusts, powers of attorney, healthcare directives, and strategies to protect your legacy. Gain practical insights, avoid common mistakes, and learn how to create a plan that provides peace of mind for you and your family.

To learn more about estate planning, register for one of Hildebrand Law Firm's FREE educational workshops or schedule a consultation to ensure your plan reflects your current wishes and goals.

Call Hildebrand Law Firm today at (414) 409-7122 or visit Hildebrand Law Firm - Wisconsin Law Firm Since 2001 to get started.