Ways to Avoid Under-Eye Aging

While aging is inevitable, there are always ways to slow down the process. If you’re looking to restore your youthful look, the eyes are the perfect place to start! The eyes will show the first signs of aging through dark circles, puffiness, fine lines and sensitivity. Renee Norman from Merle Norman joins us today, and she’ll share the five most common mistakes that age the eyes.

You can find Renee at the Merle Norman studio in Brookfield Square. There are also locations in Hales Corners, Oconomowoc, and West Bend.

For more information, visit merlenorman.com.