Ways to Avoid a Sleep Divorce

With ADVENT
Posted at 10:19 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 11:19:25-04

Snoring can affect many different aspects of your life, including relationships. If one person frequently snores, the nightly annoyance can create a sleep divorce. While a sleep divorce may not seem as severe as an actual divorce, sleeping in separate bedrooms can still put a wedge in your relationship. ADVENT Founder and CEO, Dr. Madan Kandula, is here today to dive headfirst into this concept.

You can schedule an appointment in 60 seconds by logging onto adventknows.com. Most insurances are accepted, and no referral is required. You can also visit any of the Milwaukee-area locations in Wauwatosa, Mequon, Oconomowoc, Oak Creek, and Pleasant Prairie.

