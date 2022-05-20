This Art Beat with Ryan Jay takes us to John Michael Kohler Arts Center that is a free museum which offers a preschool cafe, museum store, and hands-art studio with 8 rotating galleries. Their new Ways of Being Exhibition features six exhibitions. The exhibitions are not traveling shows. Through the theme Ways of Being, the Arts Center offers alternative possibilities for being in the world. The featured visual and performing artists recontextualize our past, reorient our present, and project new, viable features. The exhibition includes:

Lee Hunter: Cosmogenesis

Sara Zapata: a resilience of things not seen

Alexander Stewart: Void Vision

Creative! Growth!

In the Adjacent Possible

Wood De Othello: Hope Omens

Ann Brusky and Laura Bickford join us to talk about the exhibition and other upcoming summer events. Come to the May 21st Ways of Being Celebration which is a free gallery opening celebration occurring the next day. Visit John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Tour the new exhibits, dine in the cafe, browse the museum shop and play in the hands-on art studio. For more information, please visit jmkac.org.