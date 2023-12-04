Wayne Brown's Safari Secrets for Adventurous Vacations!

Are you ready for adventure? If you have been considering a Safari then you will love to hear from Wayne Brown. He is the owner and CEO of Aggressor Adventures. Today he is sharing a trip of a lifetime to Sri Lanka as a location for your safari lodge at Aggressor Adventures! Wayne will discuss safety, climate and much more.

Sri Lanka has maritime borders with India to the northwest and the Maldives to the southwest. Its documented history spans 3,000 years. Your visit will include some of Sri Lankas ancient World Heritage Sites including the ancient city of Anuradhapura home of Sigiriya Rock Palace known as the "Eighth Wonder of the World".

Wayne was a medic in the USAF. Aggressor Adventures has been providing adventure for 40 years.

For more information, viewers can visit https://aggressorsafaris.com/