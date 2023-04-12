Watch Now
Waukesha's Newest School Set To Open This Fall

Mill Creek Academy
This fall will be the first year that Mill Creek Academy will begin to accept new students in 4k all the way to 5th grade! It is a free, public charter school that has been authorized by the University of Wisconsin System that will meet all children where they are. Mill Creek's accelerated learning options and extracurricular activities will keep students engaged inside and outside of the classroom. Joe Sellenheim is the principal who is ready to make this all a success for Waukesha! Families can apply now at Mill Creek Academy to become apart of the National Heritage Academies network which includes 99 tuition-free, public charter schools serving more than 65,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade across nine states.
Posted at 11:33 AM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 12:33:58-04

