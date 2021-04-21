Waukesha's Least Wanted

Waukesha County Parks and Land Use is back to talk about “Waukesha County’s Least Wanted” - The impacts of invasive species. We are joined by
Analiese Smith the Recycling & Solid Waste Supervisor and Conservation Biologist, Julia Robson. They will explain how residents can identify invasive plants and how to remove them properly. They will also encourage residents to help Waukesha County Parks during “Mission Possible” - a volunteer workday on Saturday, April 24th.
Posted at 11:05 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 12:05:56-04
