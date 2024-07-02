Waterford's Annual Summer Street Festival

Celebrate Waterford is Explore Waterford’s summer street festival celebrating our community, families, and local businesses. The festival includes entertainment activities for everyone, music from local bands and much more! This year's festival will take place on July 13 and will run from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m at Ten Club Park.

For the festival this year there will be a Lynch 250 racing event starting at 10 a.m., the Dinder Brothers Circus starting at 12 p.m., Kids Activities from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Free Yoga starting at 9 in the morning. This year's live music will include performances by Eric Carlson, the Weird Science band and will be headlined by the Lunch Moneybullies. Joining us today to talk more about the Celebrate Waterford summer festival is Donna Fearing, Event co-organizer for Explore Waterford.

For more information on Explore Waterford's summer festival please visit their website at www.celebratewaterford.com or give them a call at 252-534-5911.