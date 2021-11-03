Watch Your Manners at Holiday Gatherings

As we prepare for holiday gatherings, we must prepare for the unexpected. While you want a gathering free of politics and vaccination debates, others may feel the need to bring it up.
We called in etiquette expert, Camille Monk, to help us navigate our future gatherings and situations and still have a good time!
Posted at 11:08 AM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 12:08:47-04
