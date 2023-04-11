53 years ago on April 17, 1970, Outpost opened its doors for the first time – and just days before the first ever Earth Day! As we approach these two anniversaries, what better time to call attention to how much single-use plastic we use every day. We’ll touch on ways to avoid plastic bags and bottles, reacquaint your viewers with how your refrigerator works (“hey, say good-bye to those plastic produce bags”), provide examples of the latest and greatest reusable options – including those you can bring from home – and help viewers navigate

Look to “Waste Not, Want Not” for other eco-friendly kitchen ideas in our newest issue of GRAZE magazine.

In honor of the 53rd anniversary of Outpost and Earth Day, they are hosting our “Earth Day Every Day” sampler on Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at all four Outpost locations. Folks can try food samples, enter to win prizes – and of course a free piece of Outpost Birthday Cake at noon!

Margaret Mittelstadt joins us to talk about how to be a little more green, just in time for Earth Day. Skip the plastic bag!

