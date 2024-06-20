Warning Labels on Social Media

Earlier this week, the Surgeon General suggested that the threat social media poses to children requires urgent action, and he demanded Congress put a label on the apps as it does with cigarettes and alcohol. Dr. Devorah Heitner is an Author, Speaker, Mom, and Advocate for digital wellness. She joins the show today to talk about her latest book Growing Up in Public in a Digital World.

For more information on Devorah, you can visit her website at devorahheitner.com. You can also find her book on Amazon.