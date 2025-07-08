Wandering Palate: Baked Halibut with Pineapple Salsa

Erike Schlick wrote Wandering Palate to create a collection of travel-inspired healthy Paleo meals to help keep her in remission from Lyme disease and multiple autoimmune conditions. The book is a collection of recipes that helped her heal, and now she is joining us from her home in Los Angeles to show us how to make baked halibut with pineapple salsa. Wandering Palate has several healthy recipes to make while you have some extra time at home and are looking for simple and healthy meals to prepare.

Wandering Palate is currently available at Wandering Palate - 28 Days Of Paleo Meals — The Trail To Health and Amazon.